Finding Space Podcast

Episode 1

Inclusive Excellence and the UC Berkeley Disabled Students' Program with Carmen Varela

In this premiere episode of Finding Space, we dive into what ⁠UC Berkeley Disabled Students' Program (DSP)⁠ Executive Director, Carmen Varela wishes that every faculty member and support staff on campus knew about the DSP and the work they do. 

Marisella Rodriguez and Tara Mason from the Center for Teaching and Learning talk with Varela, and they share what motivates their decades of work on behalf of people with disabilities, what is at stake for students who need accommodations, and why DSP specialists are some of the most creative resources on campus.

CARMEN VARELA: I think a lot of people on campus think of the Disabled Students' Program as, oh, they're just pumping out accommodations left and right, and that's what they do. But the bigger picture is--
SPEAKER 2: You're listening to Finding Space, a podcast where UC Berkeley students, educators, and staff from the disability community tell their stories and call the campus community in on acts of advocacy and disability justice.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Hi, everyone. I'm Marisella Rodriguez. My pronouns are she/her, and I'm the inclusive teaching manager at the Center for Teaching and Learning. And I'm happy to be in conversation with you both.
TARA MASON: So my name is Tara Mason, and I am the Universal Design for Learning consultant at the Center for Teaching and Learning. And I would love to have Carmen introduce herself.
CARMEN VARELA: Hi, I'm Carmen Varela. I'm the executive director for the Disabled Students' Program here at UC Berkeley, and it's great to be here. MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Carmen, so glad to have you here and be in conversation and really just have the time to sit with you and not be on Zoom maybe for a moment and take a break from our busy campus movements to just be in conversation with each other face to face and along with Tara. It feels really good to be here. We wanted to start with an opportunity for you to share about who you are, your journey here, your expertise, and tell your story to folks who are listening. So I wonder if you could share how you fell in love with this work.
CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, thank you, Marisela and Tara. I'm excited to be here also in conversation with you about the things that we love and that we hold dear to our heart. And the work that I am very honored to do here is around disability and advancing justice for people with disabilities. I've been doing it for 30 years. I'm going to date myself. It's been a long time and on different levels. Where it started for me is-- I'll have to go way back. That probably has to be when my nephew Jesse was born, and he's a person with a disability. He's a person with Asperger's. And I remember my older sister really struggling with the school system and helping her navigate special ed. And then I had my own kids, and my kids are people with disabilities as well. That's where my curiosity came in. That's where I was trying to figure out what's happening. What does this mean? And then I was really fortunate to have some really amazing women in my life that taught me about the law and about my children's rights and what to look out for and went to meetings with me and were like, see, you can do it. And I was like, oh yeah, I can do this. But also feeling empowered, understanding the value of information and having that information and using it as a tool for my own children. What do they say? There's that saying the personal is political. Well, I don't know how more personal it can get, how much more personal it can get than our children. So my very first job was at the University of Texas at El Paso, and I worked as a coordinator for their disability services office there for a little bit and then really learned, and I was like, oh, people with disabilities go to college. And also in-- it was in the '90s-- I'm going to go back here in 19--
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Let's go back.
CARMEN VARELA: 90-something. I woke up one day, and I couldn't see out of my right eye and didn't know what was happening. And the doctors didn't know what was happening, and then got diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune disease that lodges itself in your retinas and then the complications of that throughout the years. Had a really traumatic experience with the doctors in Dallas that caused me to not go see a doctor for 20 years. And fast forward to about 2017, 2018, I began to lose my vision slowly. And that was a wake up call for me. I'd been already doing all this work in the field of disability, and then all of a sudden, then I became a part of the community that I was doing my research on and that I was doing my dissertation on. And I couldn't drive anymore. I didn't drive for about a year or two years. I had some corrective surgeries, and it's better, not all the way better, and it fluctuates but gave me a whole other perspective about this work that I had been doing for such a long time. And I remember telling students-- I was in my doctoral studies at that time, but forever I'd been telling my students with disabilities it might take you a little longer to finish your degree, but it's OK. Keep your eye on the prize and just keep going even if it takes you longer. And then I had to-- I had to take my own advice.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Wow, you had to internalize that for yourself. What a shift.
CARMEN VARELA: Yeah.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.
CARMEN VARELA: Yeah. And then I did a stint at Disability Rights California for 16 years, wanted to do law school, and then took a dramatic shift into higher ed and are really glad to be here. Worked at a couple of universities and are now here at Berkeley. And so that was an abridged version. One day we'll go to coffee, and I'll give you the whole version.
TARA MASON: Let's do the whole thing.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Starting with the people that you love, having that be a marker for you at a point in time and having it circle back to you yourself and the love and care you have for yourself, that-- that's quite a story.
TARA MASON: Yeah.
CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Tara, what brought you to this place? What do you love about this work?
TARA MASON: So, like you, Carmen, I could date myself a little bit. I've been in the field for several decades now. Started-- but I started in the field as a paraprofessional. I had a friend who worked at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and they were like you'll love it here. You should come work here. And I was like great. My very first night on the job, it was my job to wait for the overnighter to get there before I could leave. So all of the students were finishing up their hygiene programs, and I went to the bathroom to help one of the students get finished up. And I came in and she had her prosthetic eyes out in her hand. And I looked at her, and I was like you're going to have to walk me through this. Oh, how do you put those back in? That was my first night on the job.
CARMEN VARELA: Oh, my goodness.
TARA MASON: Yeah.
CARMEN VARELA: The school for the blind, isn't that on Lamar?
TARA MASON: Mmm hmm.
CARMEN VARELA: Oh, I remember. I lived in Austin for a few years.
TARA MASON: It's the best.
CARMEN VARELA: Uh huh.
TARA MASON: It's the best. And so I worked there as a paraprofessional for lots of years. I also went back and worked there as a teacher of students with visual impairments and also just worked as a special educator and lots of different places. And then I ended up going into higher ed doing special education teacher prep and worked with future special education teachers. I feel really lucky to get to do this work.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: That's nice.
CARMEN VARELA: That makes two of us, Tara.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah. Three of us.
TARA MASON: I know. Yes.
CARMEN VARELA: What about you, Mari.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Well, really I would say yes. I know I've been-- I've been thinking a lot about what are my sources of restoration, joy, love in this work. As we're recording this at a moment in time where the climate is just god awful, you turn left and right, and there are closed doors and barriers to doing any kind of equity and inclusion work. And so I've been actually thinking about this. Why did I fall in love with this work? And I don't know that I can feel that love at this moment in time, but what I always come back to is I had this college instructor in undergrad. And you could tell looking back that she really pinpointed me as somebody who needed the care and attention in a predominantly white classroom, school, city. And she would always say you don't know yet, but you'll know. You will. And so I take that and bring it to my work right now is. Maybe I don't know yet what's going to work, but we're going to know and we're going to look back and feel like we did what we could. And that's what I'm bringing to my work right now in this era. I do feel lucky that I'm with the right people sitting here today.
CARMEN VARELA: We don't always know I think in life and just in life in general. And I think it's about-- for me, I was just having this conversation with one of my staff members, which was things might get difficult. As difficult as they get, whether whatever's happening with the new administration, whether it's just things that we have no control of in this important work that we're so lucky to do together that I have to stay rooted in my conviction about why I am doing this work, which for me is really about how do we make sure that people with disabilities have access to education so they can live a life that is self-determined, that they can have an opportunity to move into employment if that's what they want to do, to not have to depend on a social net, that they can actually work, have health insurance, have a home, have a family, do all the things that so many people take for granted. I think about it. Every student that we lose, hate is just the effects of that I think. And then I think on the opposite-- on the opposite side of that, every student that we affect positively and comes out of here with a degree-- even the generational effects of that. Not only are we impacting that student but generations of-- we know that poverty is generational, so if people can lift themselves out of that, we know so many people with disabilities live in poverty. And so I think about really how big our work is. I think a lot of people on campus think of the Disabled Students' Program as, oh, they're just pumping out accommodations left and right, and that's what they do. But the bigger picture is the impact on society, the impact on human beings. How do we begin to close that employment gap and that poverty gap for people with disabilities.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: When we think about the cycle of poverty and the cycle of lack of opportunity, I really saw that play out in K-12. As I would walk into an IEP meeting with my student and their parents, it would be very common for a parent to share with me that they also had an IEP in school. And I think a lot about the systems, the systems at play. It makes me wonder about what do we want instructors to know. When I think about that system lens, I was always doing lots of dancing around what I wanted people to know because what we were doing was perpetuating the system. It was perpetuating people not having those opportunities, not having access. And so I'm curious, what would be some of the things that you would love for instructors, different supportive staff at Berkeley to know?
CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, that's a great question. I think what I would say to faculty-- about faculty is that they are one of the most important partners we have on this campus to do this work. We can't do this work without them, their cooperation, their understanding, their collaboration. And I think I would want to challenge them to not see or view accommodations as giving people or students an advantage. And I think often in K-12, we see that all the time. We see this anywhere where there's an accommodation or an adjustment that needs to be made, and then I think then the comeback oftentimes is it's unfair to everybody else. And I have to bring it back to this isn't about everybody else. This is about this one person. This is about what this student with a disability needs in order to have equal access and that we're not doing this work because we're trying to give them more work to do or to be a headache, but it's really about looking at this human being comprehensively and what they need in order to be able to access this thing that the faculty and most of us here value the most, which is knowledge. That's why we're all here. Knowledge is the highest form of currency on any campus, and people with disabilities have the right to access that knowledge as well. And so what we're doing through what my teams are doing through their amazing and incredible work is providing that access to that knowledge so that they, too, can come out of this place and do some incredible stuff in this world. And I think that's what I would want them to see and what their part is in it. There's so-- they're such an important part of the equation for our students.
TARA MASON: And I think DSP case managers, the specialist, those are some of the most creative people on campus. The level of problem solving that is happening as someone is thinking really deeply about how to solve a learning problem. These are some very creative people coming up with creative solutions, and I think that that's something that I would love to see for instructors to have an opportunity to enjoy that creativity, that creative moment with specialists as they problem solve. Let's try to figure it out together. These are some very creative people that you're getting to work with that might also spark a lot of creativity in other areas of your teaching that you didn't realize maybe needed a little life.
CARMEN VARELA: That's exactly right. And I think-- when I think about the work that they do right, it's so highly nuanced, it's so individualized, they do have to be very creative, and they've got to ask questions, sometimes hard questions to faculty about why can't you do this. And they're also open because oftentimes faculty will come up with an idea, well, why don't we do this, Something that maybe the specialist didn't think about like that might work. Let's try it. So it becomes-- it's just-- it's about creating a space where you can collaborate, problem solve, and not feel in opposition to each other and really thinking we're really here on the same team, trying to ensure student success in the ways that we are tasked to do it in our own individual roles. What is it that our students-- that these students need to be able to access knowledge and to access the curriculum and to be able to get out of here successfully? For example, the vice provost for undergraduate education is really looking at how can we do testing. How can we help faculty do more of the work that they want to do and maybe not have to think as much about accommodations? And what is that going to look like? So I think we're trying to problem solve the testing piece and try to find common ground and come together to do that. And so what we're doing, this amazing and incredible work is providing that access to that knowledge so that they, too, can come out of this place and do some incredible stuff in this world. And I think that's what I would want them to see and what their part is in it. They're so-- they're such an important part of the equation for our students. And I think I would also want them to know what the consequences are, which we talked about for our students or for students with disabilities to not get out of here with their degrees. And I'm not saying give them their degree because they're a student with a disability. I'm saying just help us do our job in ensuring that students have their accommodations, which I want to say the majority of faculty do. But it's challenging them to think about also what happens when they don't have access. What are those consequences? What happens? You're out of school. You got to go to work. You're probably going to get a minimum wage paying job if you're lucky. If it's a 40 hour job, you're lucky. What does life look like? And I think sometimes when you don't know or haven't seen or don't have that experience of knowing what people really go through who don't have that like my clients who were living in spas or on the street or were doing everything possible to try to get access to education because they knew it was going to change their life, I don't know that people think about that. I don't know that people think about what it's like for somebody to think that they might never be able to have a family because they can't afford to have a family or to have a home where they can take care of their disability related-- home is medicine. Having a place to live is medicine for people, right? And what does that look like? And if you've never not had that or if you've never not known anybody who has experience that, you might never think about that. And so those would be my words for faculty and people working with students.
TARA MASON: I love that so much. There's a sensitivity that people from all these different perspectives, all these different lenses, bring to any pursuit of knowledge, a sensitivity, a different experience, a different lived experience. And we're missing out on that opportunity as well. I think a lot's at stake there. CARMEN VARELA: Absolutely.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: I think especially at a research intensive university, this is where the elite of the elite come to do their research, come to work. I am always impressed by my staff colleagues who have such high degrees and advanced education, these skill sets that are just hard to attain if you are facing systemic barriers. And so in every layer of people power in this campus is likely the elite of the elite unless you get support or you're uplifted in some way whether that's a person, a system, a program, financial aid. And what you're really calling to action, Carmen, is for us to reflect about who we are, where we come from, and how all of that impacts the way we move on campus, the way we teach, the way we learn, the way we work. I think that's a really important call to action there, especially at this moment in time.
CARMEN VARELA: Thank you for bringing that together.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.
CARMEN VARELA: Absolutely, Marisela Thank you.
TARA MASON: That's Marisela there. CARMEN VARELA: That's great.
TARA MASON: Incredible.
CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: We've covered so much. We've touched on a lot of small and lofty vision points, these calls to action. And I'm wondering if you, Carmen, have in mind for this moment in time or just your tenure as a leader on campus in general what are some concrete changes you're inspired to work towards. What are these clear and specific changes, measurements, indicators that you're really hoping to see in your work?
CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, I think for me, part of it is that message is helping to bring that understanding about the importance of the work, that larger understanding, not just how many accommodations are you doing, how many students do you have, but really helping the campus understand the importance of the work that my teams do, that DSP teams do, the value of that work, the value of the students that we serve. So for me, part of it is moving that needle closer towards inclusive excellence. So I feel like if I can help shift people's perspectives, then hopefully they will be able to maybe somewhat shift the way that they move and the way that they may be engaged or interact with their students or with other people with disabilities and their family members when they leave. And I think in terms of my leadership and my work with my staff is figuring out ways to help them do their work better. We always feel like we're under-resourced. The number of students keeps increasing. The number of staff hasn't increased. We recently were very fortunate to be able to start hiring more specialists because they work so hard and there's-- burnout is a real thing. And so how do we keep them also at a point where the work is the work and the work has to get done and we all come to work, but then how do we also have enough people doing the work so that people don't feel so burnt out all the time? I would say doing the beyond compliance work as well. We also think of the Disability Cultural Community Center, thinking about the value-- even though they're not an entity or a space where they're doing accommodations, but they're doing this really important work where they are talking about disability justice and joy and showing examples of that and highlighting the voices and experiences of students and people with disabilities because I think we get so caught up in academics and in grades and in GPAs and we forget that there's this other really just as important piece, which is the socialization and the belonging, feeling like you fit and like you're valued and like you're a part of something. And so I think that work is also incredibly important. It's thinking not just compliance but thinking beyond compliance. What can we all do that isn't just a floor, isn't just the most fundamental basic thing that you have to do, but what can you do and to want to do it. I remember I learned this with one of my classes around the science of learning where they said you can be somebody who can do something, but if you don't want to do it, you're not going to do it. You're somebody who doesn't know how to do something but really wants to do it, guess what? They're going to do it. So how do we move people, motivate them, give them the information that they need to want to make those changes.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: And when we prioritize all these other pieces that are happening outside of the classroom-- sense of belonging, identity shaping, self-efficacy, and learning-- that is going to translate into performance in the classroom. Research shows that these things are connected. And so what might it mean for Berkeley to shift our priorities that it's not just about teaching in a classroom space, but we're teaching all the time outside the classroom. Students are teaching each other, and these campus spaces that you're talking about through your program, it's just has undeniable value towards effective learning when we think about it at the Center for Teaching and Learning.
TARA MASON: Well, and I feel like there's this desire for problems to be easily solved. And I think that productive struggle is good. We're going to have a lot of better ideas if we have a lot of deep conversation and have some hard work in front of us. And I think that sometimes that can be really hard in the moment to settle in to that hard work. And that's one of the things that I really noticed about you, Carmen. I have to say you really settle in to hard problems, and you're there to do that hard work. And I think that's really amazing. I'd like to say that that's something that I feel is something that I have some experience with as well that I don't expect problems to be easy. And I expect it to take some time. And I expect my first idea probably wasn't going to be the best one, and we're going to have to try something else. And that's OK.
CARMEN VARELA: Or that things don't look like in the end like what we thought they were going to look like but to be OK with it because things just take different shapes, and I think that grappling, you've got to-- feels like a grapple-- you're literally on the floor grappling with somebody and trying to figure something out. And I don't know that I would characterize it as fun, but it's the kind of stuff that really makes me think and really gets me going. I'm like we've got something. We've got a way to do this. Maybe we're not seeing it in the same way. Here we go. It's like here we go. Bring it. Let's do this. MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Settle in.
CARMEN VARELA: But to not be afraid of it, to not be afraid of it. And I think we've got a lot of great people on this campus who are ready to grapple and are ready to figure some stuff out and make good things happen. And that's exciting.
TARA MASON: It is. It's so worthwhile. I like intellectual problem solving, so I'm having fun.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Well, that's just a really great note to wrap up on. This place of passion and shared commitment is energizing. So I'm here for it. Thank you, Carmen--
CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.
MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: For being here. Thank you so much.
Episode 2

Accommodations Can Transform Your Teaching - a Conversation with DSP Faculty Liaisons, Jonah Levy and Justin Davidson

Faculty Liaisons to the Disabled Students' Program (DSP), Jonah Levy and Justin Davidson talk with Marisella Rodriguez and Tara Mason from the Center for Teaching and Learning, explaining how they support their faculty peers in the accommodations process and why they build bridges between their faculty colleagues and staff at DSP and Disability Access & Compliance (DAC). They also share how accommodating students with disabilities has transformed their teaching for the better, and made their courses more satisfying to teach.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: So I came to campus, and I started receiving accommodations letters. And I performed and acted on them as I thought I was supposed to, but I didn't have any administrative guidance from above. And so now, being a faculty liaison, I get to help other faculty not feel that way and help impart information so that faculty feel supported about this.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: You're listening to Finding Space, a podcast where UC Berkeley students, educators, and staff from the disability community tell their stories and call the campus community in on acts of advocacy and disability justice. This month, for our second episode, we're sharing insights from two Berkeley faculty who serve as faculty liaisons to the Disabled Students Program-- Jonah Levy and Justin Davidson. We met in fall 2023 to learn from each other as colleagues and share our experiences supporting faculty in their teaching.

TARA MASON: Hello, everyone. My name is Tara Mason, and I am the universal design for learning consultant in the Center for Teaching and Learning.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Thanks, Tara. Hi everyone. My name's Marisella Rodriguez. My pronouns are she/her, and I'm the inclusive teaching manager at the Center for Teaching and Learning. And I'll popcorn it over to Jonah next.

JONAH LEVY: Hi. I'm Jonah Levy. I'm a professor in the Political Science Department and one of two DSP faculty liaisons.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: And I am two of two faculty liaisons. So I'm Justin Davidson. I'm a professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

TARA MASON: I want to learn a little bit more about what has surprised you the most on your journey and your role as a DSP faculty liaison.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: So for me personally, I have a background in K-12 education. Before grad school and all that, I had my heart set on becoming a high school teacher. So I knew a lot about the K-12 special education system. And then when I was a graduate student, though-- and I'm sure I taught, but I wasn't necessarily involved with DSP to the extent that I obviously am now here. And so I came to campus. And for me, what was most surprising was that there was no mandatory orientation about all things DSP and accommodations related. So I expected there to be accommodations. Again, I was coming from the high school system. But I expected more of a guiding hand about how it works in the university system and, certainly, how it works in Berkeley. And I suppose I didn't really get that at the start. So I was interested in it. I started receiving accommodations letters. And I suppose I performed and acted on them as I thought I was supposed to, but I didn't have any administrative guidance from above. And so now, being a faculty liaison, I feel like now I get to help other faculty not feel that way and help impart information so that faculty feel supported about this. There isn't one standardized teacher training system for faculty. Everyone comes to Berkeley as a professor, either from being a grad student or from being faculty elsewhere. And it's all different. That's what surprised me the most. And the journey has really taught me that with such a big university and with such a heterogeneous faculty, in terms of their prior experience, it's taught me that this position is really important because, as faculty, we really are responsible for upholding the law when it comes to providing accommodations. And so if faculty don't have the support and the training to help them do that, then it can be a real problem.

JONAH LEVY: Yeah. Like Justin-- and maybe I'll put this even a little more crudely-- I was shocked by how little I knew about disability accommodations. And I've been a member of several university commissions and the Chancellor's Commission on Disability, and I co-chaired a panel on affordability and accessibility of course materials. And I have a lot of administrative experience. But when it comes to actually implementing disability accommodations, I'm really embarrassed by how many things I got wrong before I started learning about this on the job. And relatedly, what surprised me perhaps the most is how little the faculty know and, as Justin said, how little guidance is provided. And these are-- they're legal issues. They can be quite technical. They're implementation directives from our campus or from UCOP. There are changing interpretations and legislation. So this is not the kind of information that people have by virtue of being smart professors. It really is specialized and changing, yet impacts the lives of professors and students in a very fundamental way. So, like Justin, I'm hoping to reduce that level of unawareness. And like Justin, I hope that at some point there'll be mandatory training so that faculty don't feel like they're just making it up or don't know what to do or don't understand the rules and why DSP is pushing back against them on things.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Thanks so much for sharing both of your experiences. And it sounds like there's this shared theme of seeking out training and wanting that knowledge so that you can do better by your students.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: Yeah. I volunteered for this position because I was really interested in being able to dialogue with faculty across campus and basically work toward all things in support of providing students with accommodations. So the relationship is significant because there's so, so many faculty across campus. And before the role existed-- it's still relatively new-- it was a ton of faculty across campus communicating with DSP and DAC staff. It was always faculty talking to staff and staff talking to faculty. And so I was really excited to take part in this role because now we-- Jonah and I-- serve as liaisons. So as faculty, we can be the bridge between faculty and staff and work together in order to make sure that everyone feels supported on campus.

JONAH LEVY: Yes. And I would add to Justin's remarks that there's been a lot of ill will and misunderstanding between some faculty and some DSP specialists. And so the idea is to have a buffer or an intermediary who can hopefully smooth over some of those misunderstandings and create a more collaborative climate between faculty and DSP specialists.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: The way that you're describing it sounds like such a powerful role to have on campus to-- as Justin, you put it-- be these bridge builders together. And I'm wondering what that bridge building looks like in some of the details. So what do you do in your role? How do you help faculty liaise with other campus partners, like DSP and DAC colleagues, as faculty yourselves?

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: So a lot of what we do involves emails. But thankfully, one of the more fun parts of the role is actually going and meeting faculty. So, for example, there have been several faculty meetings in different departments across campus that Jonah and I, along with Steve Johnston from DAC, have been invited to to give an introductory DSP, DAC talk. And so that's been a means for Joan and I to meet faculty from all sorts of departments across campus and also Zoom meetings. So Jonah and I have biweekly meetings with Carolyn in DSP. And then we also have at least monthly meetings with Steve, as I said before, in DAC. So Jonah and I are constantly in communication with folks in DSP and DAC. And then to the extent that we can, that we're invited, we try and make ourselves present in all the departments that we can so that we get everyone more aware of our roles. And that's the initial bridge there.

JONAH LEVY: And, of course, arguably, our biggest responsibility is to meet with faculty, typically who come to us because they're concerned about an accommodation and don't feel it's feasible or justified. And we listen sympathetically. And sometimes we'll go to DSP and say, the faculty seems to have a point here. And sometimes we explain to the faculty that their understanding may not be entirely accurate and that they do have obligations to accommodate the students and then maybe work with those faculty to find ways to accommodate the students that they can live with as well, that they don't feel impinges on their teaching. And the fact that Justin and I are both professors, like the faculty with whom we meet, also makes it easier for us to come up with solutions.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: What I'm hearing is this signal, this moment of encouragement of your faculty peers to engage with these conversations with the DSP colleague, just to even learn more about what this request might look like in their classroom and come to an agreement, a compromise of sorts, from a DSP colleague who has this legal expertise, this expertise of supporting students in a very particular way, and then the instructor's pedagogical expertise as being the course designer. And I'm so fascinated by your role as DSP liaisons. Because to me, that signals this mission-critical role of peer mentorship-- that you can speak with another instructor and faculty colleague and really have the shared experience that you're both relying on as instructors at Berkeley at this moment in time. And you've spoken a bit about the general sense of common challenges, and I'm wondering if we can shift a little to specifics. And I would love it if you both could share a time when you've supported a peer, a faculty member, to resolve a roadblock that they've had in supporting students in the classroom-- and also how you manage to uphold student voice in that accommodation process, as Justin, you named that that student is quite far removed from the process at key points.

JONAH LEVY: Yeah, I could name a few cases. And it's often, after the fact, they seem really obvious and simple. But in the heat of the moment, they can be a real blocking point. So one case I dealt with was an instructor who gives pop quizzes in their class and didn't want to give the time and a half or extra time to students with accommodations. And again, this is an example of an instructor viewing accommodations as elective rather than legally mandated. And eventually, the solution we came up with was-- the course was the first course of the day in that classroom. And so I proposed, let's have the student come in 5 or 10 minutes earlier and begin the quiz so that they'll finish it at the same time as all the other students, and it won't interrupt the flow of class. So that was an example of just a very simple, get away from the clash of power and I'm right, you're right-- and just like, here's an obvious solution. Another case was a student who was getting cancer treatment in Boston and was keeping up with their assignments and wanted to take the exam for the class remotely. And the instructor was terrified that the student would cheat and was unwilling to do any kind of remote exam until we found a proctor who could administer the exam in the hospital in Boston so that the instructor could feel safe that the student was not engaging in any academic dishonesty. Another case I had recently was, a student who was being stalked had to leave campus, for understandable reasons, and went back home to be with her parents and didn't want to continue the semester on the Berkeley campus. And most of her professors were fine with remote arrangements. One professor said that she would have to get a C for participation because she wouldn't be participating in the class anymore. And the solution we arrived at was just she would do some alternative assignment, like write something about the readings for the week and send it to the professor, as an alternative to classroom participation. And that's a more general form of adjustment that one can imagine for students with anxiety, who have difficulty speaking up in class-- that we can think of other ways to assess the participation of a student. And once faculty get beyond the, Is she going to get credit for not doing work? blockage and say, no, she's going to do a different kind of work-- that generally is something that everybody can live with.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: That's great. And I'll just add something that I've gone through in my instruction personally as a challenge that I'm really happy to have overcome. Life is so much better now. [LAUGHS] So I don't know, two, three years ago and prior, whenever I had students that required alternative testing conditions-- so, for example, extended time or a reduced distraction environment, et cetera, et cetera-- I was always personally proctoring the exams. So I would coordinate with every single student and meet them in my office and sit there and proctor. And so every time I had an exam, it just meant more and more time proctoring. My classes at that time were only 25 students, but now they're at least 50. And there are some faculty with 1,000-student lectures. So what I realized was feasible-- and, for sure, if you're interested, talk to Tara-- I moved toward a more universal design component when it came to my testing. So I no longer offer in-class, timed assessments. Instead, everything I offer is take-home. So that did require, on my end at the beginning, a real shift in looking at the content of my exams and removing pieces of it that were, at the time, rote memorization and instead rethinking the kinds of things that I could test if folks had access to notes and my instruction materials. And so I redesigned all of my tests, and now all of the exams that I give are take-home. And so that's made my life a lot easier, because I no longer have to deal with any kind of proctoring whatsoever. And also, it's really been helpful, I think, just for the assessment process. Because I realized that there were a lot of questions that I used to ask students that were the type of question where, sure, the ones you study for it, you memorize it, you write it on the test, and then you forget it the moment the test is over. And so I switched to a lot more application based, real engagement with the material. I teach linguistics courses. So rather than asking for students of definitions of terms, now the entirety of my courses are now about problem solving and having students exercise linguistic abilities. So that for me has been really transformative. And I highly recommend it. Go talk to Tara.

TARA MASON: I love that. That's awesome. What I was thinking about as I was listening to both of you is that there were just so many creative solutions that you both are just unearthing all the time in your work with your faculty colleagues. And so we're going to shift gears a little bit and talk specifically about some of the challenges in supporting students with disabilities, maybe from a bird's eye, maybe from some specific examples. I can relate to Justin, having a K-12 background myself as a special education teacher and teacher preparation professional. And also, like you both have talked about, I have lots of experience with implementing accommodations that needed more problem solving to meet students' needs. And so I'm very interested in how we can keep improving our supports for students when they're needed. So what do you feel like are some common challenges you observe faculty face when working towards inclusive and accessible practices? JUSTIN DAVIDSON: Yeah. So I feel like one of the issues that can come up a lot of times is simply one of time frame. So the thing is, in an ideal world, students well before the semester will have gone to DSP, gotten their specialist, gotten their accommodations letter worked out, and then that appears for the instructor before the course begins. But the truth of the matter is, that timeline is ideal and probably not the most common. But even more than that, accommodations can change throughout the semester. These are fluid. So, for example, the nature of someone's disability might be variable and might change across the semester. So you might have an accommodations letter at the beginning that then needs to be modified because something happened with the student and their disability and situations change. So I think one of the common challenges that the faculty face in providing accommodations can just be the time frame. So a sort of extreme case would be something where-- say that differently accessible materials need to be provided for a student-- so, for example, closed captioning on sound clips. So that requires a lot of coordination beforehand. And so if an accommodation that involves that kind of level of preparation happens in the middle of a semester, much less at the beginning, faculty can feel caught off guard and not necessarily know what to do. So that's why it's so important for them to immediately reach out to the DSP specialist. And they're the ones who will immediately start providing them with all the support structures on campus to help work toward making those accommodations feasible within the time frame. Another typical time frame issue is, for example, a student might have an accommodation for an excused absence. And so say that they have a flare-up of their disability and they miss an exam. And it might be some sort of exam that's difficult for the instructor to make up. Maybe it's difficult to find space for them to make it up. Or if that student needs special testing conditions, it might be difficult to do that within a certain time frame. Students aren't necessarily the best advocates for themselves, and they might not always inform the instructor that there's an upcoming test, I have an accommodation for time and a half. How are we going to work this out? So, admittedly, faculty need to be on the ball for the students that have accommodations, particularly as they relate to time-sensitive, stuff like testing and providing caption materials, et cetera. And so, again, communication between the instructor and the DSP specialist is really important to make sure that things flow as smoothly as they can. It's not always an ideal scenario, but the DSP specialist is really good at helping an instructor figure out a solution that they might not in the moment of hectic chaos, middle of finals week, be able to come up with on their own.

JONAH LEVY: Yeah. I would say, building on what Justin says, that one of the big problems is that faculty often regard DSP accommodations as sort of voluntary or something to do if it's not too much trouble or if it doesn't conflict with how they like to do things. And that can manifest itself in a number of ways. The most common are policies announced in the syllabus that say, no late assignments will be accepted under any conditions, or no makeup tests will be given under any conditions. A syllabus cannot supersede a student's civil rights. And if a student has a right to make up exams or to extensions in the event of a disability-related problem, the faculty member can't just say, well, sorry, we don't give credit for that. Another challenge that often comes up is, in relations between the faculty and the DSP specialist, the faculty member will sometimes get angry at the DSP specialist for forcing them to do X or Y when it's not the DSP specialist that's forcing them to do X or Y. It's the law. It's not the DSP specialist that's saying you have to give up a makeup exam. It's disability law. And sometimes there can be a shoot-the-messenger inclination. But once you explain it to instructors, they usually do get it.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: I am loving the appreciation for DSP and DAC colleagues. It is always fantastic to hear about the great work that our staff colleagues are doing on campus and especially their so, so important role to supporting that student learning experience in and out of the classroom. And we have covered so much already. I feel like I've learned a lot, and I've been on this campus for several years now. I can't imagine what other instructors are learning along the way as well. And I want to pose us with this big question, the big grand finale, which is, what are your tips for faculty to uplift students with disabilities, regardless of technical skills they need to know-- or maybe even resources that they do or do not have at their fingertips that can support our students in their teaching? I'll pause here and throw it to both of you.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: Right. So my number one tip is, I feel like sometimes we can forget-- Berkeley faculty have a lot of hats that we wear. So we are researchers, by and large. It's an R1 university. We mentor grad students, we mentor undergraduate students, and we teach. And it's that last role there, that last hat of being an educator, that we are employed as educators, that I think sometimes we might devote less attention to. As I said, folks are coming in to being Berkeley instructors with a wide range of experiences prior when it comes to real educational training. So when it comes to uplifting and working with students at Berkeley that require accommodations, remember that as an educator, law aside, I would think that one should really care about wanting to provide everyone with a quality education and remembering that not all students come into the classroom having equal access. So providing accommodations is part of being a good educator. Because what accommodations are there for are to ensure that all students have access, have equal access to the curriculum, to participating at Berkeley. So in providing accommodations and working with DSP, you're making it possible for all students really to be able to be at a more equal playing field when it comes to studying here. Are there more concrete tips? I'm going to put in a plug for Jonah and I, in addition to Steve Johnston and DAC and Carolyn Swalina at the DSP. We worked together to write up a 10point cheat sheet guide to get folks started with 10 immediate tips for working with all things DSP accommodations related. So that website is hosted under the Berkeley Center for Teaching and Learning. Jonah, what else do you got? I'll throw it to you. JONAH LEVY: Well, we also have a second document that we put together that's language to include on syllabi about disability accommodations. And it also gives an understanding of what you can and cannot do with respect to accommodations. So that's also hosted by CTL and could be helpful. In terms of what faculty could do better, I think, as Justin mentioned his practice-- and I've done the same thing, to focus on higher-order learning and less on rote memorization-- is both good pedagogically but also makes it easier to deal with disability accommodations. I think another thing I'd like to see faculty do is to be willing to change practices, even if they've been doing the same thing for many years. And I understand-- I've been doing the same thing for many years in many ways myself-- and the temptation to just say, I don't want to change. This is not my problem-- is strong. But what I try to do generally is change one thing every time I teach a course to try to make it a little more inclusive. And I don't necessarily get there all the way. Sometimes it's language on syllabi. Sometimes it's having a set of evaluations that's more student friendly. Sometimes it's the reading materials I try to make more accessible. And I don't do it all at once, because then I wouldn't do anything. It's too daunting. But moving in the right direction a little bit can be quite helpful. And I think it's important to not view accommodations as somehow an unfair advantage. Or sometimes there's even a belief that it's an unfair advantage for rich kids who got doctors to write them favorable exemptions. These applications are reviewed. And our students with accommodations, by and large, have a much higher proportion of disadvantaged students measured, however you want to measure it, whether it's URM students, low-income students, first in their family to go to college students, LGBTQ students. All of those groups are overrepresented among students with disabilities. So there is something of a misleading understanding for many faculty about who gets these accommodations or how easy it is to get those accommodations. And finally, I would just say to show a little empathy and try to be as inclusive as possible. And when confronted with an accommodation that challenges or that would require you to do something that you haven't done before, maybe try to find a solution, rather than a reason to say no. And it can be tough. And that's an area where Justin and I can potentially help because we do want to make it possible for faculty to not only accommodate students with disabilities but to feel good about how they're doing it and the education they're providing to all their students. And so I think some faculty would find that they feel better about their classes if they make more of an effort to be inclusive and are less concerned about the possibility that someone's cheating or scamming or abusing the disability system and more focused on just helping reduce the barriers.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: Solid, Jonah. I concur.

TARA MASON: It was so wonderful to sit down with you both. And I really heard teamwork and collaboration come through consistently in your responses, that Berkeley faculty are not alone in trying to figure out solutions to tough accommodation needs that a student might have. They have DSP case managers who are ready to help them and collaborate with them, and they have you to problem solve even the trickiest of situations. I just am so incredibly appreciative. Are there any other final thoughts that you want to leave us with?

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: If you feel like your department would benefit from a visit from Jonah, myself, anyone at DSP, Steve Johnston at DAC, reach out. We love doing that, and that seems to be really, really effective.

JONAH LEVY: Yeah. I think it's very challenging for faculty, and the number of cases has gone up so much. And we're in a university with limited resources. So many faculty do feel kind of besieged and overwhelmed. And this is yet another thing that they're supposed to figure out how to do, and it's not easy. And it may even challenge their teaching, which is kind of central to their identity. So--

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: And it may not be sufficiently recognized on merit, reviews, promotion, all that game. Yeah.

JONAH LEVY: But there are resources. You're not alone. We want to help you. The goal is not to make life a misery for faculty. It's to ensure that students civil rights are upheld but in a way that faculty can live with and can still teach in a way that with which they're comfortable. And while there are obligations, there's also a lot of room for negotiation. We haven't used the phrase interactive process yet, but that's sort of the buzzword, which means going back and forth among stakeholders to try to arrive at a solution that everyone can agree upon. And so faculty shouldn't feel that they're all alone. There are lots of people would be happy to help.

JUSTIN DAVIDSON: Especially us too.

JONAH LEVY: Yes.

