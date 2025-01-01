Finding Space Podcast Episode 1 Inclusive Excellence and the UC Berkeley Disabled Students’ Program with Carmen Varela



CARMEN VARELA: I think a lot of people on campus think of the Disabled Students' Program as, oh, they're just pumping out accommodations left and right, and that's what they do. But the bigger picture is--

SPEAKER 2: You're listening to Finding Space, a podcast where UC Berkeley students, educators, and staff from the disability community tell their stories and call the campus community in on acts of advocacy and disability justice.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Hi, everyone. I'm Marisella Rodriguez. My pronouns are she/her, and I'm the inclusive teaching manager at the Center for Teaching and Learning. And I'm happy to be in conversation with you both.

TARA MASON: So my name is Tara Mason, and I am the Universal Design for Learning consultant at the Center for Teaching and Learning. And I would love to have Carmen introduce herself.

CARMEN VARELA: Hi, I'm Carmen Varela. I'm the executive director for the Disabled Students' Program here at UC Berkeley, and it's great to be here. MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Carmen, so glad to have you here and be in conversation and really just have the time to sit with you and not be on Zoom maybe for a moment and take a break from our busy campus movements to just be in conversation with each other face to face and along with Tara. It feels really good to be here. We wanted to start with an opportunity for you to share about who you are, your journey here, your expertise, and tell your story to folks who are listening. So I wonder if you could share how you fell in love with this work.

CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, thank you, Marisela and Tara. I'm excited to be here also in conversation with you about the things that we love and that we hold dear to our heart. And the work that I am very honored to do here is around disability and advancing justice for people with disabilities. I've been doing it for 30 years. I'm going to date myself. It's been a long time and on different levels. Where it started for me is-- I'll have to go way back. That probably has to be when my nephew Jesse was born, and he's a person with a disability. He's a person with Asperger's. And I remember my older sister really struggling with the school system and helping her navigate special ed. And then I had my own kids, and my kids are people with disabilities as well. That's where my curiosity came in. That's where I was trying to figure out what's happening. What does this mean? And then I was really fortunate to have some really amazing women in my life that taught me about the law and about my children's rights and what to look out for and went to meetings with me and were like, see, you can do it. And I was like, oh yeah, I can do this. But also feeling empowered, understanding the value of information and having that information and using it as a tool for my own children. What do they say? There's that saying the personal is political. Well, I don't know how more personal it can get, how much more personal it can get than our children. So my very first job was at the University of Texas at El Paso, and I worked as a coordinator for their disability services office there for a little bit and then really learned, and I was like, oh, people with disabilities go to college. And also in-- it was in the '90s-- I'm going to go back here in 19--

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Let's go back.

CARMEN VARELA: 90-something. I woke up one day, and I couldn't see out of my right eye and didn't know what was happening. And the doctors didn't know what was happening, and then got diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune disease that lodges itself in your retinas and then the complications of that throughout the years. Had a really traumatic experience with the doctors in Dallas that caused me to not go see a doctor for 20 years. And fast forward to about 2017, 2018, I began to lose my vision slowly. And that was a wake up call for me. I'd been already doing all this work in the field of disability, and then all of a sudden, then I became a part of the community that I was doing my research on and that I was doing my dissertation on. And I couldn't drive anymore. I didn't drive for about a year or two years. I had some corrective surgeries, and it's better, not all the way better, and it fluctuates but gave me a whole other perspective about this work that I had been doing for such a long time. And I remember telling students-- I was in my doctoral studies at that time, but forever I'd been telling my students with disabilities it might take you a little longer to finish your degree, but it's OK. Keep your eye on the prize and just keep going even if it takes you longer. And then I had to-- I had to take my own advice.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Wow, you had to internalize that for yourself. What a shift.

CARMEN VARELA: Yeah.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.

CARMEN VARELA: Yeah. And then I did a stint at Disability Rights California for 16 years, wanted to do law school, and then took a dramatic shift into higher ed and are really glad to be here. Worked at a couple of universities and are now here at Berkeley. And so that was an abridged version. One day we'll go to coffee, and I'll give you the whole version.

TARA MASON: Let's do the whole thing.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Starting with the people that you love, having that be a marker for you at a point in time and having it circle back to you yourself and the love and care you have for yourself, that-- that's quite a story.

TARA MASON: Yeah.

CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Tara, what brought you to this place? What do you love about this work?

TARA MASON: So, like you, Carmen, I could date myself a little bit. I've been in the field for several decades now. Started-- but I started in the field as a paraprofessional. I had a friend who worked at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and they were like you'll love it here. You should come work here. And I was like great. My very first night on the job, it was my job to wait for the overnighter to get there before I could leave. So all of the students were finishing up their hygiene programs, and I went to the bathroom to help one of the students get finished up. And I came in and she had her prosthetic eyes out in her hand. And I looked at her, and I was like you're going to have to walk me through this. Oh, how do you put those back in? That was my first night on the job.

CARMEN VARELA: Oh, my goodness.

TARA MASON: Yeah.

CARMEN VARELA: The school for the blind, isn't that on Lamar?

TARA MASON: Mmm hmm.

CARMEN VARELA: Oh, I remember. I lived in Austin for a few years.

TARA MASON: It's the best.

CARMEN VARELA: Uh huh.

TARA MASON: It's the best. And so I worked there as a paraprofessional for lots of years. I also went back and worked there as a teacher of students with visual impairments and also just worked as a special educator and lots of different places. And then I ended up going into higher ed doing special education teacher prep and worked with future special education teachers. I feel really lucky to get to do this work.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: That's nice.

CARMEN VARELA: That makes two of us, Tara.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah. Three of us.

TARA MASON: I know. Yes.

CARMEN VARELA: What about you, Mari.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Well, really I would say yes. I know I've been-- I've been thinking a lot about what are my sources of restoration, joy, love in this work. As we're recording this at a moment in time where the climate is just god awful, you turn left and right, and there are closed doors and barriers to doing any kind of equity and inclusion work. And so I've been actually thinking about this. Why did I fall in love with this work? And I don't know that I can feel that love at this moment in time, but what I always come back to is I had this college instructor in undergrad. And you could tell looking back that she really pinpointed me as somebody who needed the care and attention in a predominantly white classroom, school, city. And she would always say you don't know yet, but you'll know. You will. And so I take that and bring it to my work right now is. Maybe I don't know yet what's going to work, but we're going to know and we're going to look back and feel like we did what we could. And that's what I'm bringing to my work right now in this era. I do feel lucky that I'm with the right people sitting here today.

CARMEN VARELA: We don't always know I think in life and just in life in general. And I think it's about-- for me, I was just having this conversation with one of my staff members, which was things might get difficult. As difficult as they get, whether whatever's happening with the new administration, whether it's just things that we have no control of in this important work that we're so lucky to do together that I have to stay rooted in my conviction about why I am doing this work, which for me is really about how do we make sure that people with disabilities have access to education so they can live a life that is self-determined, that they can have an opportunity to move into employment if that's what they want to do, to not have to depend on a social net, that they can actually work, have health insurance, have a home, have a family, do all the things that so many people take for granted. I think about it. Every student that we lose, hate is just the effects of that I think. And then I think on the opposite-- on the opposite side of that, every student that we affect positively and comes out of here with a degree-- even the generational effects of that. Not only are we impacting that student but generations of-- we know that poverty is generational, so if people can lift themselves out of that, we know so many people with disabilities live in poverty. And so I think about really how big our work is. I think a lot of people on campus think of the Disabled Students' Program as, oh, they're just pumping out accommodations left and right, and that's what they do. But the bigger picture is the impact on society, the impact on human beings. How do we begin to close that employment gap and that poverty gap for people with disabilities.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: When we think about the cycle of poverty and the cycle of lack of opportunity, I really saw that play out in K-12. As I would walk into an IEP meeting with my student and their parents, it would be very common for a parent to share with me that they also had an IEP in school. And I think a lot about the systems, the systems at play. It makes me wonder about what do we want instructors to know. When I think about that system lens, I was always doing lots of dancing around what I wanted people to know because what we were doing was perpetuating the system. It was perpetuating people not having those opportunities, not having access. And so I'm curious, what would be some of the things that you would love for instructors, different supportive staff at Berkeley to know?

CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, that's a great question. I think what I would say to faculty-- about faculty is that they are one of the most important partners we have on this campus to do this work. We can't do this work without them, their cooperation, their understanding, their collaboration. And I think I would want to challenge them to not see or view accommodations as giving people or students an advantage. And I think often in K-12, we see that all the time. We see this anywhere where there's an accommodation or an adjustment that needs to be made, and then I think then the comeback oftentimes is it's unfair to everybody else. And I have to bring it back to this isn't about everybody else. This is about this one person. This is about what this student with a disability needs in order to have equal access and that we're not doing this work because we're trying to give them more work to do or to be a headache, but it's really about looking at this human being comprehensively and what they need in order to be able to access this thing that the faculty and most of us here value the most, which is knowledge. That's why we're all here. Knowledge is the highest form of currency on any campus, and people with disabilities have the right to access that knowledge as well. And so what we're doing through what my teams are doing through their amazing and incredible work is providing that access to that knowledge so that they, too, can come out of this place and do some incredible stuff in this world. And I think that's what I would want them to see and what their part is in it. There's so-- they're such an important part of the equation for our students.

TARA MASON: And I think DSP case managers, the specialist, those are some of the most creative people on campus. The level of problem solving that is happening as someone is thinking really deeply about how to solve a learning problem. These are some very creative people coming up with creative solutions, and I think that that's something that I would love to see for instructors to have an opportunity to enjoy that creativity, that creative moment with specialists as they problem solve. Let's try to figure it out together. These are some very creative people that you're getting to work with that might also spark a lot of creativity in other areas of your teaching that you didn't realize maybe needed a little life.

CARMEN VARELA: That's exactly right. And I think-- when I think about the work that they do right, it's so highly nuanced, it's so individualized, they do have to be very creative, and they've got to ask questions, sometimes hard questions to faculty about why can't you do this. And they're also open because oftentimes faculty will come up with an idea, well, why don't we do this, Something that maybe the specialist didn't think about like that might work. Let's try it. So it becomes-- it's just-- it's about creating a space where you can collaborate, problem solve, and not feel in opposition to each other and really thinking we're really here on the same team, trying to ensure student success in the ways that we are tasked to do it in our own individual roles. What is it that our students-- that these students need to be able to access knowledge and to access the curriculum and to be able to get out of here successfully? For example, the vice provost for undergraduate education is really looking at how can we do testing. How can we help faculty do more of the work that they want to do and maybe not have to think as much about accommodations? And what is that going to look like? So I think we're trying to problem solve the testing piece and try to find common ground and come together to do that. And so what we're doing, this amazing and incredible work is providing that access to that knowledge so that they, too, can come out of this place and do some incredible stuff in this world. And I think that's what I would want them to see and what their part is in it. They're so-- they're such an important part of the equation for our students. And I think I would also want them to know what the consequences are, which we talked about for our students or for students with disabilities to not get out of here with their degrees. And I'm not saying give them their degree because they're a student with a disability. I'm saying just help us do our job in ensuring that students have their accommodations, which I want to say the majority of faculty do. But it's challenging them to think about also what happens when they don't have access. What are those consequences? What happens? You're out of school. You got to go to work. You're probably going to get a minimum wage paying job if you're lucky. If it's a 40 hour job, you're lucky. What does life look like? And I think sometimes when you don't know or haven't seen or don't have that experience of knowing what people really go through who don't have that like my clients who were living in spas or on the street or were doing everything possible to try to get access to education because they knew it was going to change their life, I don't know that people think about that. I don't know that people think about what it's like for somebody to think that they might never be able to have a family because they can't afford to have a family or to have a home where they can take care of their disability related-- home is medicine. Having a place to live is medicine for people, right? And what does that look like? And if you've never not had that or if you've never not known anybody who has experience that, you might never think about that. And so those would be my words for faculty and people working with students.

TARA MASON: I love that so much. There's a sensitivity that people from all these different perspectives, all these different lenses, bring to any pursuit of knowledge, a sensitivity, a different experience, a different lived experience. And we're missing out on that opportunity as well. I think a lot's at stake there. CARMEN VARELA: Absolutely.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: I think especially at a research intensive university, this is where the elite of the elite come to do their research, come to work. I am always impressed by my staff colleagues who have such high degrees and advanced education, these skill sets that are just hard to attain if you are facing systemic barriers. And so in every layer of people power in this campus is likely the elite of the elite unless you get support or you're uplifted in some way whether that's a person, a system, a program, financial aid. And what you're really calling to action, Carmen, is for us to reflect about who we are, where we come from, and how all of that impacts the way we move on campus, the way we teach, the way we learn, the way we work. I think that's a really important call to action there, especially at this moment in time.

CARMEN VARELA: Thank you for bringing that together.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Yeah.

CARMEN VARELA: Absolutely, Marisela Thank you.

TARA MASON: That's Marisela there. CARMEN VARELA: That's great.

TARA MASON: Incredible.

CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: We've covered so much. We've touched on a lot of small and lofty vision points, these calls to action. And I'm wondering if you, Carmen, have in mind for this moment in time or just your tenure as a leader on campus in general what are some concrete changes you're inspired to work towards. What are these clear and specific changes, measurements, indicators that you're really hoping to see in your work?

CARMEN VARELA: Yeah, I think for me, part of it is that message is helping to bring that understanding about the importance of the work, that larger understanding, not just how many accommodations are you doing, how many students do you have, but really helping the campus understand the importance of the work that my teams do, that DSP teams do, the value of that work, the value of the students that we serve. So for me, part of it is moving that needle closer towards inclusive excellence. So I feel like if I can help shift people's perspectives, then hopefully they will be able to maybe somewhat shift the way that they move and the way that they may be engaged or interact with their students or with other people with disabilities and their family members when they leave. And I think in terms of my leadership and my work with my staff is figuring out ways to help them do their work better. We always feel like we're under-resourced. The number of students keeps increasing. The number of staff hasn't increased. We recently were very fortunate to be able to start hiring more specialists because they work so hard and there's-- burnout is a real thing. And so how do we keep them also at a point where the work is the work and the work has to get done and we all come to work, but then how do we also have enough people doing the work so that people don't feel so burnt out all the time? I would say doing the beyond compliance work as well. We also think of the Disability Cultural Community Center, thinking about the value-- even though they're not an entity or a space where they're doing accommodations, but they're doing this really important work where they are talking about disability justice and joy and showing examples of that and highlighting the voices and experiences of students and people with disabilities because I think we get so caught up in academics and in grades and in GPAs and we forget that there's this other really just as important piece, which is the socialization and the belonging, feeling like you fit and like you're valued and like you're a part of something. And so I think that work is also incredibly important. It's thinking not just compliance but thinking beyond compliance. What can we all do that isn't just a floor, isn't just the most fundamental basic thing that you have to do, but what can you do and to want to do it. I remember I learned this with one of my classes around the science of learning where they said you can be somebody who can do something, but if you don't want to do it, you're not going to do it. You're somebody who doesn't know how to do something but really wants to do it, guess what? They're going to do it. So how do we move people, motivate them, give them the information that they need to want to make those changes.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: And when we prioritize all these other pieces that are happening outside of the classroom-- sense of belonging, identity shaping, self-efficacy, and learning-- that is going to translate into performance in the classroom. Research shows that these things are connected. And so what might it mean for Berkeley to shift our priorities that it's not just about teaching in a classroom space, but we're teaching all the time outside the classroom. Students are teaching each other, and these campus spaces that you're talking about through your program, it's just has undeniable value towards effective learning when we think about it at the Center for Teaching and Learning.

TARA MASON: Well, and I feel like there's this desire for problems to be easily solved. And I think that productive struggle is good. We're going to have a lot of better ideas if we have a lot of deep conversation and have some hard work in front of us. And I think that sometimes that can be really hard in the moment to settle in to that hard work. And that's one of the things that I really noticed about you, Carmen. I have to say you really settle in to hard problems, and you're there to do that hard work. And I think that's really amazing. I'd like to say that that's something that I feel is something that I have some experience with as well that I don't expect problems to be easy. And I expect it to take some time. And I expect my first idea probably wasn't going to be the best one, and we're going to have to try something else. And that's OK.

CARMEN VARELA: Or that things don't look like in the end like what we thought they were going to look like but to be OK with it because things just take different shapes, and I think that grappling, you've got to-- feels like a grapple-- you're literally on the floor grappling with somebody and trying to figure something out. And I don't know that I would characterize it as fun, but it's the kind of stuff that really makes me think and really gets me going. I'm like we've got something. We've got a way to do this. Maybe we're not seeing it in the same way. Here we go. It's like here we go. Bring it. Let's do this. MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Settle in.

CARMEN VARELA: But to not be afraid of it, to not be afraid of it. And I think we've got a lot of great people on this campus who are ready to grapple and are ready to figure some stuff out and make good things happen. And that's exciting.

TARA MASON: It is. It's so worthwhile. I like intellectual problem solving, so I'm having fun.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: Well, that's just a really great note to wrap up on. This place of passion and shared commitment is energizing. So I'm here for it. Thank you, Carmen--

CARMEN VARELA: Thank you.

MARISELLA RODRIGUEZ: For being here. Thank you so much.

